Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Shares Down 7%

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $35.79. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31.

About Boiron

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary homeopathic medicines and homeopathic specialties; and other healthcare products include medical devices, invitro diagnostics, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and phytotherapy.

