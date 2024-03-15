Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Boxlight updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Boxlight Price Performance

BOXL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 44,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,159. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOXL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Boxlight by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boxlight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

