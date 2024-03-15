Brilliant Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) Stock Price Down 50.7%

Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU – Get Free Report) shares fell 50.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.10. 7,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 3,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
Brilliant Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.
Brilliant Acquisition Company Profile
Brilliant Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Brilliant Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.
