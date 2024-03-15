Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,958 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock remained flat at $52.49 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 123,580,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,509,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

