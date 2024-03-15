Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.70 and last traded at C$11.63. 49,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 27,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.15.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -8.18%.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
