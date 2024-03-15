Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Shares Down 0.1%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.49. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

Get Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.