Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance cut its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,070,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,200 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for approximately 2.3% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Cameco were worth $46,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,701,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

