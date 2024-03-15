Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Shares Up 13.8%

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) rose 13.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 481,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 660% from the average daily volume of 63,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Canadian Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$33.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Canadian Gold Company Profile

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

