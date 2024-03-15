Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.07 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

