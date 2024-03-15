Capital CS Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,565 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 362,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,428. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.