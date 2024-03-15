Capital CS Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. 1,954,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

