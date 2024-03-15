Capital CS Group LLC Invests $542,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Workday comprises about 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 705.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,321,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $899,771.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,026,184.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,155 shares of company stock worth $78,321,150. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

