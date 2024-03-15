Capital CS Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,565 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 0.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 362,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,428. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

