Capital CS Group LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June makes up approximately 2.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YJUN. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2,147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 222,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 212,577 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 317,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 110,552 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 53,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 465.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of YJUN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,004 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

