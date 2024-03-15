Capital Market Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.40. 79,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $129.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average is $116.94.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
