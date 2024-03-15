Capital Market Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 450 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.12. 286,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $429.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.80. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

