Capital Market Strategies LLC Buys 55 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.71. 4,495,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634,862. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $203.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.91.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

