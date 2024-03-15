Capital Market Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 23,032 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

AIF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.11. 95,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,692. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $119,018.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

