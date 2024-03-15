Capital Market Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $27.94. 75,861,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,622,117. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

