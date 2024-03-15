Capital Market Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,739,000 after buying an additional 71,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,242,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.92. 2,382,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,261. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average of $128.27.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

