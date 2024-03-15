Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $314,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 775,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,531. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $72.82.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

