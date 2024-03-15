Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BA traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.53. 10,633,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,701,821. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.15. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.