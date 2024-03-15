Capital Market Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.42. 7,957,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,460. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $166.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

