Capital Market Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Textron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TXT traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $92.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Textron

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.