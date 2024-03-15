Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $4.01 on Friday, reaching $338.08. 1,001,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,572. The stock has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $231.99 and a one year high of $346.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.45.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

