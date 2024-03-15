Capital Market Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 53,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

PLTR stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. 61,047,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,120,031. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,449,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,151,862. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

