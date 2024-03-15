Capital Market Strategies LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.50. 199,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,088. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.