Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 478 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of QQQE traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $87.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.66. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

