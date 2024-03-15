Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Trading Up 4.9%

Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 5,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Captor Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.

