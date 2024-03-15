Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $11.65 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.52. 3,203,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,961. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
