Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $433.92. The stock had a trading volume of 69,995,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,198,109. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.29. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $297.19 and a 1-year high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

