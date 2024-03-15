Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 2.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,875,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,488. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.