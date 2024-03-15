Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.29.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $24.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $625.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.08. The company has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

