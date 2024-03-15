Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,476 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after acquiring an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

