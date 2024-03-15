Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $2,445,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,644,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,002,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 1,641.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 314,174 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 341,863 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $111,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $105,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $389,294.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $542,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,467 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,221. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

