Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $158.40. 1,921,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,592. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.54. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

