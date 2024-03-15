Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 111.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.7% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

