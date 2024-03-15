Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,486 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 24,949 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

UBER stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. 24,552,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,543,354. The company has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.