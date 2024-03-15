Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises 4.1% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 94.8% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,813,000 after buying an additional 3,430,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,676 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,681,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.55. 4,411,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,833. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $134.80. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.29, a PEG ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

