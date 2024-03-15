Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,716,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,716,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,258,141 shares of company stock worth $180,152,812. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,152,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average of $137.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $168.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

