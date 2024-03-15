Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Short Interest Update

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the February 14th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MTTRY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $873.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.17%.

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

