Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the February 14th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Central Plains Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Central Plains Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 2,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,390. Central Plains Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34.

Get Central Plains Bancshares alerts:

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Central Plains Bancshares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPBI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Plains Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Flagstone Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000.

(Get Free Report)

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Plains Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Plains Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.