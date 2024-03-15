Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBIGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the February 14th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Central Plains Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Central Plains Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 2,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,390. Central Plains Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34.

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPBI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Plains Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Flagstone Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000.

Central Plains Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Plains Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Plains Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.