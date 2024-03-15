Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the February 14th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

Century Casinos Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,788,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 146,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 98,809 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 79,970 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 691,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 227,179 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNTY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.13. 262,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Century Casinos has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $8.11.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

