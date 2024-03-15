Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the February 14th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.
NASDAQ CNTY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.13. 262,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Century Casinos has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $8.11.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
