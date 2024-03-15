Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Century Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Century Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.55. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. Century Financial has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $29.72.

Get Century Financial alerts:

Century Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Century Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Century Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.74%.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.