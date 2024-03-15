Channel Wealth LLC Acquires 21,550 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,751,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,233,000 after acquiring an additional 691,615 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.3 %
HDB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. 2,103,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55.
HDFC Bank Company Profile
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
