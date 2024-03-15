Channel Wealth LLC Acquires 21,550 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,751,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,233,000 after acquiring an additional 691,615 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. 2,103,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

