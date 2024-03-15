Channel Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $26.77 on Friday, hitting $1,235.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,833,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $572.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,234.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,035.60.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

