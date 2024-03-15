Channel Wealth LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,465. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

