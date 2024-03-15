Channel Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Channel Wealth LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,691,000 after acquiring an additional 618,631 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,482 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,200,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,501 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,157.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

