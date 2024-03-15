Channel Wealth LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NU by 1,232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NU Price Performance

NYSE NU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,549,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,813,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

