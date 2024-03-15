Channel Wealth LLC Has $646,000 Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Channel Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $111,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 28.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 269,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,977. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

